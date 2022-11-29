Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Chocolat’: Miramax TV & Mediawan Forging French-Language TV Series Adaptation Of Johnny Depp Movie

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Tell Me Lies’ Renewed For Season 2 By Hulu

Josh Stringer/Hulu

Hulu has ordered a second season of Tell Me Lies.

Based on Carola Lovering’s novel, Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years. When Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

Related Story

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2022 Season

The series from Hulu Originals stars Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth and Alicia Crowder.

Meaghan Oppenheimer serves as executive producer & showrunner. Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski  executive produce under their Belletrist Productions banner, Laura Lewis, and Stephanie Noonan executive produce for Rebelle Media.  Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer executive produce for Vice Media’s Refinery29. Jonathan Levine also serves as executive producer. Lovering serves as a consulting producer.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad