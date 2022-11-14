‘Ted Lasso’ Offers World Cup Encouragement Via Billboards In Hometowns Of US National Soccer Team Players

Inspirational, if a bit mysterious, messages have been cropping up on billboards in the hometowns of members of the US Men’s National Soccer Team just as the World Cup approaches. The apparent motivator? None other than Ted Lasso (or perhaps the man plays him, Jason Sudeikis).

The bright yellow billboards, each with a blue-lettered, funny and long-winded message of hope in Ted Lasso’s idiosyncratic style, have cropped up in San Diego, Seattle, Pico Rivera, California, Bergen County, New Jersey – all the hometowns of, or near the schools attended by, players or coaches of the USMNT.

A typical message, this one for player Jordan Morris of Seattle:

Jordan, When you first broke one the scene, I was blown away by your sheer speed and talent. I’m sure you know all about bein’ blown away, being from Seattle and all. Lotta gloomy days but the thing about you is that you don’t let anyone rain on your parade. Precipitation and perseverance are two of your specialities. Maybe just focus on the second one when you’re playing in the Big Games. Rain or shine I’ll be rootin’ for you!

Gimme some Morris,

Ted Lasso

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is will take place in Qatar from November 20 to 18 December 18.

Check out more Lasso billboards, as captured on social media, below.