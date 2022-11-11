‘The Fall Guy’: ‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Boards Ryan Gosling Film At Universal

Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham is the newest addition to the cast of Universal’s upcoming actioner The Fall Guy, Deadline can confirm. The actress joins an ensemble led by Ryan Gosling which also includes Emily Blunt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, as previously announced.

The film currently in production in Australia is inspired by the classic 1980s television series of the same name created by Glen A. Larson. Details as to its plot and Waddingham’s role are under wraps.

David Leitch (Bullet Train) is directing from a script by Drew Pearce, with Kelly McCormick and Leitch producing for 87North, alongside Guymon Casady for Entertainment 360, and Gosling. Pearce and Geoff Shaevitz are exec producing, with Executive Vice President of Production Matt Reilly and Director of Development Tony Ducret overseeing the project on behalf of Universal.

Waddingham is an Emmy winner and two-time nominee best known for her role as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton on Apple TV+’s hit series, Ted Lasso. Other notable credits include HBO’s Game of Thrones and Netflix’s Sex Education. The actress recently appeared in Hocus Pocus 2 for Disney+ and will next be seen in the series Tom Jones for PBS’ Masterpiece. Other upcoming projects include Dan Harmon’s series Krapopolis for Fox and the animated Garfield film from Alcon Entertainment.

Waddingham’s The Fall Guy casting was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The actress is repped by CAA, Creative Artists Management in the UK, and Atlas Artists.