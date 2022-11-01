You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Pathe Productions Signs Lookout Point CEO Faith Penhale, Cameron McCracken Steps Down To Head Of Film

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Migos Rapper Takeoff Dies In Houston Shooting: He Was 28

Takeoff
Takeoff on October 29, 2022 in concert in New Orleans Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Takeoff, a rapper with the Georgia-based hip-hop trio Migos whose string of hits earned them an appearance on a 2016 episode of the TV series Atlanta and two Grammy nominations, was shot and killed at a downtown Houston bowling alley and pool hall early Tuesday morning, local police have confirmed.

According to local news reports, Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was at the 810 Billiards & Bowling establishment with his uncle and Migos bandmate Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) when the shooting started around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police initially confirmed only that the two musicians were among the more than 40 people at the entertainment hall, and that one man had suffered a gunshot wound to the head or neck.

Related Story

K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Ji-han Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy

Houston police later confirmed that Takeoff had died at the scene. Two other people suffered apparently non-life-threatening injuries; Quavo was not injured.

Houston’s KTRK described the event as a private party with about 40 to 50 people in attendance was being held until 1 a.m., but that the party carried over until about 2 a.m.

Migos launched its career in in 2008 when the three rappers from Lawrenceville, Georgia — in addition to Takeoff and Quavo, the group included cousin Kiari Kendrell Cephus, who goes by the stage name Offset.

The trio released the single “Versace” in 2013, taken from their mixtape Y.R.N., and followed up with singles “Fight Night” (2014) and “Look at My Dab” (2015). They reached their widest success with four Billboard Hot 100 top 10 entries “Bad and Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert (2016), “MotorSport” with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B (2017), “Stir Fry” (2018) and “Walk It Talk It” featuring Drake (2018).

The trio released its debut album Yung Rich Nation in 2015.

In 2016, the group made an appearance as a fictionalized version of itself in the first-season episode “Go For Broke” of the TV series Atlanta. Several albums followed, though most recently group member Offset had been performing solo material.

Houston police are investigating the shooting.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad