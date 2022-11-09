‘Survivor UK’ Maker Remarkable Entertainment Sets New Top Team; Viaplay To Slow International Roll-Out — Global Briefs

‘Survivor UK’ Maker Remarkable Entertainment Sets New Top Team

Banijay UK’s Remarkable Entertainment, the producer behind the upcoming BBC version of Survivor and Richard Osman’s House of Games, has promoted Creative Directors Tamara Gilder and Cat Lawson to Joint Managing Directors. At the same time, Natalka Znak, who oversees Remarkable, Initial and Znak TV as CEO, as upped Banijay UK Director of Programmes Claire O’Donohoe to Chief Creative Officer. She’ll work across Remarkable, Big Brother maker Initial and Znak TV, having only joined in February. All three report to Znak. The changes come soon after Deadline revealed Initial’s Co-Managing Director Cat Lynch is moving to become Amazon Studios UK Unscripted Executive.

Viaplay Slows International Roll Out But Signs Pickbox Deal, Sets NA Launch Date

Nordic streamer Viaplay is scaling back its launch plans for 2023 after announcing it is expecting a loss of approximately SEK1BN ($92M) on it international operations next year. It has, however set launch dates in the U.S. and Canada or February and March respectively, but planned debuts in Switzerland, Germany and Austria will no longer go ahead so the company can get on with “implementing a cost savings and investment deferral programme.” Viaplay has signed an agreement to launch its Viaplay Select service in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia. The service, a mix of Viaplay originals and acquired content, is now in 18 territories across Europe, Asia, Australia and Latin America. “We remain fully funded for our expansion,” added Viaplay Group CEO Anders Jensen.