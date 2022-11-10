Studiocanal & The Picture Company Land April Wolfe’s Spec ‘Honey Trapped’

EXCLUSIVE: Studiocanal and The Picture Company have preemptively acquired the rights to Honey Trapped, a spec script by April Wolfe.

Sources say the story follows a cabal of secret assassins who descend upon Las Vegas for 24 hours to force a rogue agent into fighting their way up every floor of a busy hotel. The script is said to be a star-driven two-hander featuring a married couple on the rocks with a lot of secrets—in the vein of Mr. and Mrs. Smith and True Lies. Plans are for the project to be fast tracked.

The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman will produce the film through their overall deal at Studiocanal.

Ron Halpern, Shana Eddy and Sam Shipp will oversee for Studiocanal.

Wolfe is the co-writer of 2019’s Black Christmas and the writer of the upcoming psychological thriller Clawfoot. A former journalist and critic, she’s developed film and television projects across genres with HBO, Fifth Season, and XYZ films.

The Picture Company has a long term deal with Studiocanal and is a key provider of content for the European studio. The two companies recently closed the rights to develop the acclaimed documentary The Lost Leonardo into a series and currently have three films in post production including Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo project Roly Play, which Amazon will release next year as well as Liam Neeson feature Retribution, which just landed a major distribution deal at Lionsgate. The two companies also have the horror-thriller, Baghead, in post production starring The Witcher and upcoming Planet of The Apes star Freya Allan. Their last released production, Gunpowder Milkshake, was a hit for Netflix and has a sequel in development.

Wolfe is repped by UTA and XYZ and and Kim Jaime at Jackoway.