Studiocanal Germany’s Isabel Hund Named CEO Of Legendary Entertainment And Tobis Joint Venture

Studiocanal veteran Isabel Hund has been tapped as CEO of the new Legendary Entertainment and Tobis joint venture.

Hund has spent the last 10 years at Studiocanal leading its acquisitions and productions in Germany. She’ll have a similar focus at the JV, which remains unnamed, overseeing its development, production and distribution efforts.

The JV was created in July to create premium German-language serial programs, with German indie Tobis handling operations on the ground in Germany from its new Munich offices and Legendary overseeing distribution outside of German-speaking Europe.

At Studiocanal, Hund built and ran the local production team, creating family entertainment titles such as Heidi and The Little Witch. Prior to joining in 2012, she had served as Director of Production for Columbia Pictures Germany

“Quality storytelling and creating meaningful content is my passion. I am convinced there is always a market for fresh ideas, good stories and exciting talent and I can’t wait to start on this new journey of building a home for talent and the stories they want to tell together with the great team of Legendary and Tobis,” said Hund.

Legendary CEO Joshua Grode said: “Isabel’s list of accomplishments speaks for itself, and there is no one more talented or better suited to grow this venture than her. Her expertise in the German market and ability to consistently produce critical and commercial hits make her a perfect fit, and we look forward to helping her expand her portfolio of top-quality German content.”