‘Stranger Things’ Breakout Joseph Quinn In Talks For Leading Role In ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Starring Lupita Nyong’o

EXCLUSIVE: Following his star-making role as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things, Joseph Quinn has found his next big project as he is in negotiations to for a leading role opposite Lupita Nyong’o, who is starring, in Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One. The spinoff will be directed and written by Pig helmer Michael Sarnoski.

Not much more is known about this project other than it not being a threequel but rather a spinoff, based on an idea from John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first two films. The hope is this film will help set up a potential Quiet Place universe that the studio can build on for years to come. It also is known that, while not out of the question, Emily Blunt and Krasinski likely won’t reprise their roles in this installment. The film is set to bow on March 8, 2024.

The original franchise is currently developing the third film, with Krasinski returning to direct that pic, which is set to bow sometime in 2025.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will produce via Platinum Dunes alongside Krasinski via his Sunday Night banner with partner Allyson Seeger, who serves as executive producer. A Quiet Place Part II, the first Covid-era theatrical-only release, opened to $57 million at the domestic box office in May 2021 and has earned $297 million worldwide with a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Quinn earned rave reviews for his role as Munson in the record breaking fourth season of the hit Netflix series. He was also seen in BBC One’s Howards End limited series as well as BBC One’s Les Miserables.

He is repped by CAA and the Curtis Brown Group.