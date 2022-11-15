Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Empire Of Light’ Director Sam Mendes On How Olivia Colman's Performance Was Informed By His Own Mother's Mental Breakdowns: The Deadline Q&A
Read the full story

Stormy Daniels To Host Gay Dating Show For OUTtv

Stormy Daniels Eámonn Wrightstone/Daddy TV

EXCLUSIVE: Stormy Daniels has a new gig: She’s hosting For The Love of DILFs, a new dating show for the LGBTQ+ television network OUTtv.

The dating series follows two groups of gay men, aka Daddies and Himbos, as they compete to find love and win a $10,000 investment into their relationship. Daniels will live with the singles in a mansion and serve as host and relationship advisor throughout their journeys.

“For years the internet has been obsessed with these two specific gay subcultures, which on the surface seem like total opposites. But if reality TV teaches us anything, it’s that sometimes opposites attract.” said Topher Cusumano, Daddy TV’s co-founder. “There was no better person to help these men find love with each other than Stormy. She adds so much humor and heart to the show. You can tell just by watching how she was genuinely invested in the singles and their happiness.”

Related Story

'Canada's Drag Race' Winner Priyanka Cast For Acting Debut In OUTtv Comedy 'Ezra'

“We’re thrilled to be working with Stormy,” said OUTtv COO Philip Webb. “She has a long public history of standing up for the LGBTQ+ community. That allyship, starpower, and relationship expertise makes her the perfect fit to helm a show about guys hunting for love.”

For The Love of DILFS is an OUTtv original, produced by Daddy TV. The 8-episode season is set to premiere in early 2023.

Daniels (her real name is Stephanie Gregory Clifford), is best known for, well, you know. She also had a career in porn and appeared in The 40-Year-Old Version and Knocked Up.

OUTtv is the world’s first LGBTQ+ television and streaming service that’s dedicated to telling stories by and for the community. OUTtv Originals include Call Me Mother, Gogo For The Gold, Shine True, Boy Boy Montréal, The Villbergs Chronicles, Iconic Justice, Hot Haus, Trixie Mattel: Skinny Legend, My Trans Journey and the documentary strand OutSpoken.

Stormy Daniels Eámonn Wrightstone/Daddy TV

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad