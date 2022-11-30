You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Elon Musk Praised As “The Bravest, Most Creative Person On The Planet” By Netflix Co-Chief Reed Hastings: “He Is Trying To Help The World”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

CBS Studios & Paramount TV Studios Layoffs Hit As New Structure Set
Read the full story

Stevie Nicks Remembers Christine McVie As Her Best Friend “Since The First Day Of 1975”

Christine McVie
Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks (2018) Getty Images

Stevie Nicks is remembering her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie as her “best friend in her whole world since the first day of 1975.”

“I didn’t even know she was ill until late Saturday night,” Nicks writes on Instagram (read it below). “I wanted to be in London, I wanted to get to London, but we were told to wait.” McVie died Wednesday at 79.

Related Story

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie: A Career In Photos

Nicks writes that since hearing that McVie was ill over the weekend, she has had one song “swirling” in her head – the Haim sisters’ “Hallelujah.”

RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery

“I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her,” Nicks writes in the handwritten post, “and so I’m singing it to her now.” Nicks then goes on to quote the lyrics of the song, beginning with the line, “I had a best friend but she has come to pass/One I wish I could see now.”

Nicks ends her post with, “See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me – Always, Stevie.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad