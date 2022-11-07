IFC Films Acquires Mel Eslyn’s Directorial Debut ‘Biosphere’ Starring Mark Duplass, Sterling K. Brown

IFC Films has acquired North American rights to the sci-fi pic Biosphere, marking the feature directorial debut of award-winning producer Mel Eslyn (The One I Love). The film is slated for release in 2023, and will stream exclusively on AMC+ following its debut in theaters.

World premiering at this year’s Toronto Film Festival, Biosphere is set in the not-too-distant future, watching as the last two men on earth must adapt and evolve to save humanity. Emmy winners Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) and Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) star.

Best known as the long-time president of Duplass Brothers Productions, Eslyn directed from her script written with Mark Duplass. She also produced alongside Zackary Drucker, Maddie Buis and Shuli Harel, with Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass serving as executive producers.

“We are thrilled to work with producer Mel Eslyn again to bring her extraordinary feature directing debut out into the world and could not be more excited to work with her partners, Mark and Jay Duplass,” said IFC Films President, Arianna Bocco. “Mark and Jay are exactly the kind of partners you dream of working with in this business as they are committed to supporting new talent and original projects. BIOSPHERE is a prime example of this creative team and their ability to brilliantly push the envelope, and with Mark opposite the talented Sterling K. Brown, the film is guaranteed to steal hearts.”

“I’ve had such a long history with IFC as a producer,” added Eslyn. “I’m so excited to get to partner with them on my feature directorial debut; it feels like coming home.”

As a producer, Eslyn has been behind notable films including the 2014 Sundance hit The One I Love, Clea DuVall’s debut The Intervention, the late Lynn Shelton’s Outside In, Natalie Morales’ Language Lessons and Roshan Sethi’s award-winning 7 Days. Her television producing credits include HBO’s Room 104, on which she also frequently wrote and directed. Most recently she produced the breakout HBO comedy Somebody Somewhere, as well as Sam Jones’ latest documentary, Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off.

IFC Films has a long history with Biosphere‘s co-writer, star and EP Mark Duplass, most notably having released Shelton’s beloved film Your Sister’s Sister starring Duplass, Emily Blunt and Rosemarie DeWitt. IFC more recently released the Duplass Brothers-produced Spin Me Round, directed by Jeff Baena and starring Alison Brie.

IFC Films’ SVP of Acquisitions and Production Scott Shooman negotiated the deal for Biosphere with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.