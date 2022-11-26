Stephen King Says Elon Musk “Is A Visionary” But “A Terrible Fit For Twitter”

Stephen King is back at it again calling out Elon Musk. In his latest tweet, the “King of Horror” is taking jabs at the Tesla and owner.

“I think Elon Musk is a visionary. Almost singlehandedly, he’s changed the way Americans think about automobiles. I have a Tesla and love it,” King said before delivering a blow to Musk. “That said, he’s been a terrible fit for Twitter. He appears to be making it up as he goes along.”

Musk replied to King by tweeting, “Suggestions are welcome Mr. (crown emoji).”

In a second reply, Musk added, “The goal is a trusted digital town square, where a wide range of views are tolerated, provided people don’t break the law or spam. For example, any incitement to violence will result in account suspension.”

Although King didn’t reply to Musk despite the latter asking for suggestions, the author did offer a couple of follow-up tweets.

“Be aware that I never said Musk CREATED Tesla. He didn’t. He just made it a success, against long odds. If you really want to understand how amazing that was, look at the DeLorian,” King tweeted.

King also noted that “Twitter ain’t cars. And Twitter ain’t rockets.”

This is not the first time that King calls out Musk’s decisions as the Twitter owner. Earlier this week, King predicted that MyPillow would be the “only advertiser left” on the social media platform.

Previously, when Musk announced in October that getting a blue checkmark would cost Twitter Blue subscribers $20, King protested saying, “$20 a month to keep my blue check? F*** that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.”

Musk countered the price and added, “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”