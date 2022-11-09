‘Stargirl’s Brec Bassinger Talks “Emotional Roller Coaster” In Lead Up To Show’s Cancellation

Stargirl is wrapping up after its third season and star Brec Bassinger recently opened up about the “emotional roller coaster” it was waiting to find out what was happening with the DC show.

“I actually found out in May that Stargirl might not be picked up for a fourth season,” Bassinger says on The Wayne Ayers Podcast set to be released on Nov. 16, according to TV Line. “I was actually flying to an event for Stargirl when I got the news. But that being said, it wasn’t for sure.”

The star of The CW show had an inkling the show was on rocky ground after the cast finished filming the third season that is currently airing on the network through December 7. Although there were talks about shopping the show around, nothing materialized.

“The next few months… became this emotional roller coaster of, ‘Yeah, I think it’s going to get picked up’ or, ‘Oh, no, we’re pitching to a different streaming service,'” Bassinger added. “It just became this emotional roller coaster.”

Created by Geoff Johns, Stargirl centers on high school student Courtney Whitmore, a character Johns started in 1999 and inspired by his sister who died in the explosion of TWA Flight 800 in 1996.

The cancellation of Stargirl comes as Nexstar Media Group completed its acquisition of The CW, something Johns expected to happen.

“Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons,” Johns said after the show was canceled. “With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure.”

Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.