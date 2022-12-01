‘St. Marks’ Medical Drama From David Marshall Grant, Megan King Kelly & PatMa In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing St. Marks, a medical drama from David Marshall Grant (A Million Little Things), Megan King Kelly (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi’s PatMa Productions and CBS Studios. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Kelly penned the teleplay from a story she co-wrote with Grant. In St. Marks, a Muslim Chaplain reeling from a crisis of faith and a science-focused elite surgeon lead a team of doctors and hospital chaplains in their attempts to heal the bodies and souls of the people of Minneapolis.

Kelly and Grant, who is expected to serve as showrunner, executive produce with Tassler, Di Novi and Joan Boorstein for PatMa. Daniel Simon, who originally brought in the project, will oversee for PatMa. CBS Studios is the studio.

Grant previously served as executive producer on all three seasons of CBS/CBS Studios medical drama Code Black. He most recently worked on ABC’s A Million Little Things, the first three seasons as executive producer and as consulting producer in Season 4. He also served as executive producer/showrunner of ABC’s Brothers and Sisters and executive produced NBC’s Smash and HBO’s Looking and served as a consulting producer on Nashville. Grant is repped by CAA and Untitled.

King Kelly, who worked as a writer on Kathleen Jordan and Jenji Kohan’s Netflix series Teenage Bounty Hunters and the duo’s upcoming Netflix show The Decameron, is repped by APA and Josh Turner McGuire at Underground.

PatMa also is executive producing another project set up at CBS/CBS Studios, crime drama Mastermind with Larry Teng, Sallie Patrick and CJ Entertainment’s K-drama producer and distributor Studio Dragon.