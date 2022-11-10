Paramount Sets Dates For New ‘SpongeBob’ & ‘Aang Avatar’ Animated Movies

Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount have set 2025 theatrical release dates for a new SpongeBob Squarepants movie and Aang Avatar title.

The fourth SpongeBob big screen feature will debut in cinemas on May 23, 2025 while Aang Avatar will open on Oct. 10, 2025.

To date, the three SpongeBob movies, the first which kicked off in 2004, have grossed $470.9M WW. The last movie, SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, due to theaters being closed in NYC and LA during the pandemic, received a theatrical release in Canada, but debuted on Paramount+ in the U.S. The highest grossing of the movies was 2015’s SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, which made over $325M WW.

Avatar Aang is the title character and protagonist of Nickelodeon’s animated television series Avatar: The Last Airbender. M. Night Shyamalan directed a 2010 live action movie based on the series which grossed close to $320M WW.

There are no other major studio wide releases currently scheduled on either 2025 date.