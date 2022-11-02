‘Spirited’ Trailer: Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Spin The Dickens Out Of Holiday Classic

Apple Original Films today unveiled the official trailer for its new holiday musical comedy Spirited, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer.

The synopsis: Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, A Christmas Carol is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.

From director Sean Anders (Daddy’s Home, Instant Family), written by Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land) and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold (The Late Late Show with James Corden), this modern retelling of the Dickens classic features a cast that also includes Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani , Patrick Page, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley and Jen Tullock.

Anders and John Morris produced through Two Grown Men, alongside David Koplan, George Dewey through Maximum Effort Productions, and Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum through Gloria Sanchez, with Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Diana Pokorny serving as exec producers.

Spirited will premiere in theaters on November 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on November 18.

Check out the new trailer above.