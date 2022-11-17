Spike Lee Attached To Direct & EP ROTC Drama In Works At Amazon From Jalysa Conway & Rebecca Murga

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios is developing a coming-of-age ROTC drama from writers Jalysa Conway (9-1-1 Lone Star) and Rebecca Murga (Swagger) — both military veterans — with Spike Lee set to direct and executive produce.

Written by Conway and Murga, The Untitled ROTC Project is set in the world of a rigorous ROTC military program at a major university, where students from all different walks of life push themselves to limits they never thought possible.

Conway and Murga executive produce with Lee, Steven Jackson as well as Trevor Engelson of Underground.

The project draws from Conway and Murga’s personal experiences. Both of them went through ROTC to help pay for college before embarking on active military duty. The two previously worked together in the Rideback TV Incubator, a residency program launched by Dan Lin’s Rideback and MRC where writers from diverse backgrounds get the opportunity to create their own shows. Conway and Murga teamed for the ROTC drama, and a pitch video for the project got the attention of Lee who came on board as director and exec producer.

Conway, an Air Force veteran, most recently served as supervising producer on 9-1-1: Lone Star, which is in its fourth season on Fox. She previously served as a writer on the Shondaland ABC series Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal.

Murga, a U.S. Army vet, is currently a writer and director on Apple TV+’s Swagger.

Lee’s feature directing career spans over 30 years. His 2018 BlacKkKlansman earned him DGA Award and Oscar nominations. Last year Lee became the first Black director to receive the DGA’s highest honor, its Lifetime Achievement Award.

Conway and Murga are repped by Gersh and Underground. Lee is repped by Gersh.



