‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’: Daniel Kaluuya Boards Sony’s Animated Sequel

Nope‘s Daniel Kaluuya is the newest addition to the voice cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — Sony’s follow-up to its experimental hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which grossed over $384M worldwide and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2019.

The actor joins an ensemble which will also include Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Jason Schwartzman, as previously announced.

The original feature directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman watched as the teenage Miles Morales (Moore) became the Spider-Man of his universe, then joining with five spider-powered individuals from other dimensions to stop a threat to all realities.

The new Spider-Man will be another epic adventure transporting Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood web-slinger across the Multiverse. He’ll again join forces in the new title with Gwen Stacy (Steinfeld), while working with a new team of Spider-People, to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.

Kaluuya will voice the super-powered New York teenager Hobart “Hobie” Brown, a.k.a. “Spider-Punk” — a character from comic book scribe Dan Slott and artist Olivier Coipel, who was introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 3 #10 in 2015.

Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Kemp Powers are directing the pic, with the original’s writer-producer Phil Lord and producer Christopher Miller to be credited as writers, along with David Callaham. Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Lord, Miller and Christina Steinberg are producing, with Ramsey and Persichetti returning to exec produce alongside Aditya Sood.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will debut in theaters on June 2, 2023. Also coming up from Sony is the threequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is set for March 29, 2024.

Kaluuya won the Supporting Actor Oscar in 2021 for his work in Warner Bros.’ Judas and the Black Messiah. He was previously nominated for his leading turn in Jordan Peele’s breakout feature Get Out, more recently collaborating with the filmmaker on his sci-fi horror pic Nope for Universal. Other notable credits for Kaluuya on the acting front include Queen & Slim, Black Panther and Widows.

The multi-hyphenate recently produced Adamma Ebo’s Sundance-premiering comedy Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. under his 59% Production banners. He will make his feature writing debut with Netflix’s upcoming dystopian thriller The Kitchen, also produced by his 59%, and is additionally set to star in and produce Netflix’s The Upper World, based on the novel by Femi Fadugba.

Kaluuya is repped by Entertainment 360, the UK’s B-Side Management and Johnson Shapiro Slewett and Kole.