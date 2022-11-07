Virginia Longmuir Named EVP Of Business Affairs At Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions

EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Longmuir has been named EVP of Business Affairs at Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions.

She’ll report to Joe Matukewicz, Head of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions and Stage 6 Films.

A 20+ year business and legal affairs veteran, Longmuir has held executive positions at Lantern Entertainment, RatPac Entertainment, Sierra/Affinity, Paramount Vantage, and Endgame Entertainment, and has consulted for media and entertainment clients in legal, operational, and corporate business capacities. Her work has supported significant film and media acquisitions, distribution deals, corporate finance restructuring, and co-finance deals.



“Since our time together at Paramount Vantage, I have admired Virginia’s savvy business and legal acumen along with her entrepreneurial spirit. With A Man Called Otto, Missing and Dumb Money all upcoming, it is an exciting time for Virginia to join the company, where her wealth of expertise will help propel our upcoming endeavors at Stage 6,” said Matukewicz.



Sony’s Stage 6 Films upcoming releases include A Man Called Otto (Jan. 13, 2023) starring Tom Hanks and directed by Marc Forster; the next installment in the Searching franchise, Missing (Feb. 24, 2023) starring Storm Reid and Nia Long; Craig Gillespie’s Dumb Money, which is currently in production and stars an ensemble cast including Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Shailene Woodley, America Ferrera, Anthony Ramos, Dane DeHaan, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Myha’la Herrold; and Jalmari Helander’s Sisu, which will be released in the US through Lionsgate with Sony Pictures handling international.