14 Writers Set For Sony Pictures Television-Backed Transatlantic Writers’ Initiative Creative Corridor 

EXCLUSIVE: The UK’s Independent Film Trust, Sony Pictures Television and Roadmap Writers have named the 14 writers of color selected to take part in their transatlantic writers’ initiative, Creative Corridor.

The U.S. writers chosen are Adrian Burks, La’Chris Robinson Jordan, Moni Oyedepo, Aden Suchak, Meemee Taylor, Derege Harding and David Carmon. Those representing the UK are Cristina Sebastian, Afshan D’Souza-Lodhi, Vincent Gwyn, Sylvia-Anne Parker, Rory Bentley, Babatunde Apalowo and Mariem Omari.

The program launched last year brings together underrepresented writers from both sides of the pond to develop projects for film and TV. It was originally devised by Charlotte Knowles, Tolu Stedford and Adquanita K. Curtis, with TV executive and consultant Stacey Carr joining the team this year. The 2022 participants will be feted tonight at an event held on Sony’s Culver City lot, spotlighting how the program is bolstering diversity, equity and inclusion within film and TV, both in the UK and the U.S. Each writer is currently undertaking in-depth creative development before pitching to executives on both sides of the Atlantic in January.

Sony Pictures Television’s headline sponsorship ensures the Creative Corridor program is free for all and has this year allowed for increased participation, with the addition of slots for four more writers. The U.S.-based screenwriting education and training platform Roadmap Writers is continuing to support the program by helping participants to gain representation and employment, with FilmmarketHub inviting participants to showcase a project on its curated online marketplace.

“We are delighted to be supporting the Independent Film Trust team with their much needed Creative Corridor initiative to bring more talented writers from under-represented backgrounds into our industry,” said Richard Parsons, who serves as Chief Operating Officer, International Production at Sony Pictures Television. “Between our US and UK teams we are well placed to offer support in both key territories – we very much hope and expect that we will be working with writers from this exciting cohort in the future.”

Last year’s inaugural edition of Creative Corridor proved a success, with 90% of projects being considered for further development by major U.S. and UK broadcasters and production companies, and four participating writers securing representation from leading talent agencies in their regions.

More information on Creative Corridor can be found here.