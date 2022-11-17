‘Sofia The First’ Spinoff Series In Development At Disney Junior As Series Creator Craig Gerber Extends Overall Deal

There are more stories from Sofia the First coming to Disney Junior. A spinoff series from creator Craig Gerber is in development as part of his overall deal with Disney Branded Television.

The studio announced Thursday that Gerber has extended his overall deal, which will now include the spinoff series set in Royal Prep Academy, a school for princes and princesses in the fictional kingdom of Enchancia.

Gerber also has a previously announced series in development at Disney with Kris Wimberly (Elena of Avalor, Firebuds) about a time-traveling treasure hunter who recovers lost family treasures. The series is created by Wimberly and will be executive-produced by both Wimberly and Gerber.

“Craig’s commitment to representing diverse characters and stories with messages of compassion, leadership and resilience is a throughline in his career. His ability to tell entertaining, heartfelt and meaningful stories that resonate with both children and adults alike is unmatched, and I look forward to continuing our partnership for many, many years to come,” said Alyssa Sapire, SVP of Development, Series and Strategy, Disney Junior.

Gerber penned the Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess television movie, which sparked a phenomenon among young girls when it debuted 10 years ago on Friday, November 18. The movie remains TV’s No. 1 cable telecast of all time among girls ages 2 to 5. To mark the 10-year anniversary, Disney Junior will present special airings of the movie through the weekend.

Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess tells the story of a little girl who becomes a princess when her mom marries the king. There are now four Emmy winning seasons of the subsequent Sofia the First television series, starring Ariel Winter as Sofia, along with Sara Ramirez, Travis Willingham, Wayne Brady, and Tim Gunn.

In addition to Sofia the First, Gerber also created the series Elena of Avalor and Firebuds for Disney Junior. He is represented by APA talent agency and the law firm Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.