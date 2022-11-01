‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Co-Creator Nigel Lythgoe Signs With A3 Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE: Nigel Lythgoe, a 12-time Emmy nominee and co-creator and executive producer of So You Think You Can Dance, has signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation. Lythgoe also served as executive producer of Pop Idol and TV juggernaut, American Idol.

In addition to co-creating and executive producing So You Think You Can Dance, Lythgoe served as a judge on the series for 16 seasons. He also created the 2009 competition Superstars of Dance.

Lythgoe spearheaded and produced Idol Gives Back, which raised more than $170 Million for an array of worthy causes in 2007. It received the Governors Award, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ highest honor. Lythgoe was named on Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday Honors List in 2015 and awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for his work in Education, Charity and the Arts. In 2021, Lythgoe was honored by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Lythgoe has worked with stars such as Tom Jones, Bing Crosby, Chita Rivera and Cyd Charisse, and he has choreographed over 500 TV shows with everyone from Ben Vereen to the Muppets.

“We are so proud to have Nigel Lythgoe as part of the A3 family not only because of his past track record of business and philanthropic success, but also as an incredibly adept innovator who is able to pivot with new ideas,” said Adam Bold, owner of A3 Artists Agency. “Nigel is someone who understands today’s unique entertainment landscape and we’re excited to collaborate with him through A3’s diverse, ‘A360’ approach.”