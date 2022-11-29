‘SNL’: Steve Martin & Martin Short, ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler To Host Final Shows Of The Year

Saturday Night Live is closing out the year with three back-to-back episodes.

Steve Martin and Martin Short are set to co-host together, with Elvis star Austin Butler hosting the final show of 2022. The news comes after Nope star Keke Palmer was set as host of the December 3 show with SZA as musical guest.

Only Murders in the Building stars Martin and Short will host on December 10, with Brandi Carlile as musical guest.

Brandi Carlile, left, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O (Everett/Getty)

Butler will host on December 17, with Yeah Yeah Yeahs performing.

Martin has hosted the show 15 times and has guested 19 times, including two appearances this year. Short was a cast member of the show in 1984-85 and has hosted three times before as well as numerous cameos.

Brandi Carlile, who just released In These Silent Days, will return for her second time as musical guest.

Butler makes his first appearance on SNL, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, whose new album is Cool It Down, return for their second appearance.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.