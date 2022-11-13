‘SNL’: Dave Chappelle Celebrates ‘House Of The Dragon’ Diversity With Season 2 Sneak-Peek Spoof Featuring ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Regulars

Back from a commercial break, Dave Chappelle returned to the Saturday Night Live stage to address the audience and asked if they were watching House of the Dragon before introducing a spoof sneak peek of the HBO series – with some help from some of his Chappelle’s Show characters.

“I am the biggest Game of Thrones fan, I love the new show,” he said. “And I gotta tell you, I love that they are including Black characters but, to be honest, the Black characters — they take me out a little bit with the old time accents, it’s a little jarring like where are these people from.”

Chappelle then says that Lorne Michaels got a hold of an exclusive sneak peek of Season 2 of the show and introduced a previously recorded sketch.

Chappelle’s Show regulars Silky Johnson, Tyrone Biggums and Rick James all showed up alongside original cast member Donnell Rawlings.

Chloe Fineman played Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Michael Longfellow played Prince Daemon Targaryen. Kenan Thompson was introduced as Lord Corlys Velaryon, the Sea Snake, and when asked where he came from he jokingly said, “The Matrix.”

When Daemon presumes that Corlys has been at sea for a long time he says, “Of course, this is where my people are most comfortable — the ocean. We especially love being on ships, don’t have any concerns with ships or what might happen to us on ships.”

King Viserys Targaryen, played by James Austin Johnson, then makes an appearance saying that his leprosy infection was “nothing, just a little cough, my skin melted and my eye fell.”

Lord Corlys Velaryon then introduces “new allies” with Chappelle playing one of the characters and quickly spotting King Viserys’ condition. He then spots his cousin, who is played by Ice-T, who has a guest spot. Chappelle’s character tells Ice-T’s that he looks like E.T. when they dressed him up for Halloween.

More “allies” started appearing with Chappelle showing his range and playing the different characters showing up.

Watch the House of the Dragon spoof in the video above.