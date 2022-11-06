Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Cinemark CEO Optimistic Streamers Will Follow Studios “Leaning Into” Theatrical; Ultimately, “We Could Find Ourselves With More Volume Than We Ever Had”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Henry Cavill Talks Superman: The Film That Lit My Fuse
Read the full story

‘Smile’ Bright: Paramount Horror Pic Passes $200M At Global Box Office

Smile
Caitlin Stasey in 'Smile' Everett

Paramount’s Parker Finn-directed horror pic Smile has laughed all the way past the $200M mark worldwide. After six weeks in release – and with scary strong holds – the split through Sunday is $99.1M domestic and $103.8M from the international box office for a global cume of $202.9M.

This original movie has positively beamed with only slight drops (and in some cases increases) throughout its run, while carving out a niche and navigating its own path amidst varied competition. It initially released in late September and rose a wild 32% in its sophomore frame internationally while boasting the second-best hold ever (-22%) for an R-rated horror movie domestically in the second weekend.

Related Story

Les Moonves And Paramount Global Agree To Pay $9.75M To Resolve NY State Attorney General Probe Related To CBS Shareholder Lawsuit

This weekend internationally, it added $5.1M from 62 overseas markets for a 35% dip. That’s post-Halloween and with other horror movies in play.

From Paramount and Temple Hill, and starring Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn and Rob Morgan, Smile is the biggest horror movie of 2022 in 43 markets including the UK, Germany, France, Austria, Spain and Australia. It’s also Paramount all-time biggest horror movie in 27 markets including Germany, France, Austria, Scandinavia, Israel, Poland and Mexico. 

To date, the Top 5 offshore markets are the UK ($12.5M), Germany ($11.1M), France ($8.7M), Mexico ($8.2M) and Spain ($5.3M).

Said Paramount Pictures President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Robbins today, “The spectacular worldwide performance of Smile demonstrates what is truly possible when you deliver a brilliantly sticky marketing campaign on top of a masterfully made high-concept horror film. Thank you to all our creative partners, director Parker Finn, the amazing cast, and our best-in-class production, marketing and distribution teams for creating a communal entertainment experience that movie-loving audiences can only find in the theaters!”

Smile is produced by Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner and Robert Salerno, and executive produced by Adam Fishbach. 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

3 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad