‘Skin’ Actress Mary Stuart Masterson Signs With Paradigm

EXCLUSIVE: Mary Stuart Masterson has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency.

She was previously repped by Buchwald.

Masterson recently starred in the A24 feature film Skin, which is an adaptation of Guy Nattiv’s Oscar-winning short, alongside Jamie Bell and Vera Farmiga. She also has starred in the psychological thriller Daniel Isn’t Real as well as independent features Isle of Hope and As You Are, which won the Special Jury Prize at Sundance.

Her film credits also include Benny & Joon, Fried Green Tomatoes, Some Kind of Wonderful, The Insurgents, The Sisters, Leo, West of Here, The Book of Stars, Digging to China, Heaven’s Prisoners, Bed of Roses, Bad Girls, Married to It, Funny About Love, Immediately Family, Chances Are, Mr. North, Gardens of Stone, My Little Girl, At Close Range and Heaven Help Us.

Masterson will next be seen in Rod Lurie’s feature The Senior opposite Michael Chiklis, Brandon Flynn, and Rob Corddry.

On television, she has also appeared in ABC’s For Life, produced by 50 Cent, as well as NBC’s Blindspot and CBS series NCIS, Blue Bloods, and The Good Wife.

Related Story Filmmaker & Actress Julie Delpy Inks With Verve

Masterson made her directorial debut in 2007 with the Kristen Stewart and Melissa Leo-led feature The Cake Eaters, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Her theatre credits include the Broadway production of Nine at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre, Lily Dale at the Samuel Beckett Theatre, Lucky Spot at Manhattan Theatre Club, and Three Sisters at McCarter Theatre.

In additional to her extensive acting career, Masterson also founded Stockade Works, a Hudson Valley-based local crew training and mentorship program, as well as Upriver Studios, a woman-led sustainable production facility. She is also the co-founder and resident director of Storyhorse Documentary Theater Project.

In 2019, she founded her production company Quality Pictures with Alexandra Brodsky and Cassandra Del Viscio, focusing on quality entertainment for social impact, amplifying diverse voices and innovating production practices to create positive work-life balance.

Masterson continues to be represented by Untitled Entertainment.