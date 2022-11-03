Sienna Miller Says She Was Told To “F*ck Off” By Broadway Producer In Equal Pay Dispute

Sienna Miller says in a new interview with British Vogue that she once was told by an “extremely powerful” Broadway producer to “f*ck off” when inquiring about why she was “offered less than half” the salary of a male co-star.

The actress, who did not name the play, says she told the producer, “It’s not about money – it’s about fairness and respect.” Her thinking was she’d be met with an “Of course, of course,” but instead “they just said, ‘Well f*ck off then.’”

Miller has appeared in two Broadway productions: a revival of Cabaret when, in 2015, she replaced original star Michelle Williams in the starring role of Sally Bowles (other cast members included Alan Cumming, Danny Burstein and Bill Heck), and, in 2009, After Miss Julie, in which she co-starred with Jonny Lee Miller. Sienna Miller did not indicate in which production she experienced the problem, or name the producer.

Although she says she “felt terrible about myself and embarrassed,” Miller told Vogue it was a “pivotal moment,” as she realized, “I had every right to be equally subsidized for the work that I would have done.”

She also recalled that the late Chadwick Boseman reallocated some of his salary for Miller’s fee on 2019’s 21 Bridges which Boseman also produced. She told the Black Panther star at the time, “What you did was extraordinary and meant the world.” When the film wrapped, Miller says Boseman told her, “You got paid what you deserved.”

Times have changed, Miller reflected. Actors who are “ten years younger have the word ‘No’ in their language in a way that I didn’t. (Now) if you say, ‘I don’t feel comfortable’ in front of any form of executive, they’re shitting their pants. You’re included in a conversation about your level of comfort. It’s changed everything.”

Miller recently starred in Netflix miniseries Anatomy of a Scandal as well as Channel 4 comedy Chivalry and will next be seen in Apple’s climate change drama Extrapolations as well as Kristin Scott Thomas’ feature directorial debut My Mother’s Wedding.