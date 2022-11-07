Shudder Acquires Fantastic Fest, Sitges Official Selection ‘Blood Flower’, Directed By Malaysia’s Dain Said

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks’ streaming service Shudder has acquired rights for the U.S., Canada and other English-language territories on Malaysian filmmaker Dain Said’s horror film Blood Flower (Harum Malam), which premiered at this year’s Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.

The film, which also played in official section at Sitges Film Festival, is produced by Malaysia’s Apparat in collaboration with Skop Productions and D’Ayu Pictures. Idan Aedan, Bront Palarae and Remy Ishak head the cast.

Shudder also acquired rights for the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand through a deal with XYZ Films and plans to stream the film on an exclusive basis in 2023. Paris-based Reel Suspects is handling rights for the rest of the world.

Written by Said, Nandita Solomon and Ben Omar, the film tells the story of a 16-year-old apprentice faith healer and exorcist, who is tormented by visions of the dead and spirits from other dimensions. When a malicious spirit begins to wreak havoc around him, the teenaged exorcist is forced to harness his supernatural gifts to save his family and friends.

The film was also produced with backing from Malaysia’s National Film Development Corporation (FINAS), which runs several programmes to support local films.

The Shudder deal was negotiated by XYZ Films’ Pip Ngo on behalf of the filmmakers, and Emily Gotto, VP, Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions on behalf of Shudder.

“One of next year’s most frightening films, Blood Flower (Harum Malam) is a special kind of haunter. We’re thrilled to bring the bold voice of director Dain Said to the service, and to make Blood Flower (Harum Malam) our first Shudder Original from Malaysia,” said Gotto.

Said first came to international attention with arty action drama Bunohan in 2011, and also has credits including fantasy thriller Interchange (2016) and crime drama Dukun (2018), based on a real-life story of a Malaysian pop star turned witch doctor.

He commented on the Shudder deal: “My ghost in Blood Flower (Harum Malam) needs a place to haunt, and in Shudder it has found a home to spill blood and do its evil deeds.”