New Musical ‘Shucked’ Headed To Broadway This Spring With Songs By Nashville Hitmakers Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally

Producers Mike Bosner and Jason Owen announced today that Shucked, a new original musical comedy with a book by Tony winner Robert Horn (Tootsie) and music by Nashville’s hit songwriting team Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally will open on Broadway this spring.

Shucked will begin previews at the Nederlander Theatre on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 for a Tuesday, April 4 opening night.

The musical comedy will star John Behlmann (Tootsie), Kevin Cahoon (The Who’s Tommy), Andrew Durand (Head Over Heels), Caroline Innerbichler (Frozen North American Tour), Ashley D. Kelley (Bella: An American Tall Tale), and Alex Newell (Once On This Island). Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

The production is directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien with choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Jason Howland.

Clark and McAnally collectively have earned three Grammy Awards and 18 Grammy nominations. Clark’s songs include Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow,” Miranda Lambert’s “Mama’s Broken Heart,” The Band Perry’s “Better Dig Two,” and Hailey Whitter’s “Ten Year Town.” She has most recently penned songs with and is a featured artist on Ashley McBryde’s critically-acclaimed Lindeville project.

McAnally has written 48 number one songs, won three Grammy Awards, and been named the Academy of Country Music’s Songwriter of the year twice. In 2022, Shane became the most nominated songwriter in CMA history. He has written songs for John Legend, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, George Strait, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Halsey, Gwen Stefani, the Jonas Brothers, Reba, and many others.

In today’s announcement, Shucked was described as “A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life.”

In a joint statement, Horn, Clark, and McAnally said, “Shucked is a passion project. There was something about this idea, this style of humor and this music, that kept this little engine going. What will be on stage at the Nederlander is a story about how we all have the gift of heroism inside us, and about learning to open our hearts to those who are different than us so that growth can happen… and of course, about corn… because the basic thing that unity and acceptance need for survival, is a kernel of truth.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Monday, November 28.

Shucked is produced by Mike Bosner, Jason Owen, AEG Presents / Jay Marciano / Gary Gersh, Richard Smith, Jeffrey A. Sine, Walter Schmidt, Bob Boyett, Jeremiah J. Harris, KSO Productions, James L. Nederlander, DudaAllen, John Gore Organization, Madison Wells Live, S&Co., Terry Schnuck, and ZKM Media.

The design team for Shucked includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Tilly Grimes (costume design), Japhy Weideman (lighting design), John Shivers (sound design) and Mia Neal (hair and wig designer).