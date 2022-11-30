You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

World Cup Ratings: England’s Victory Over Wales Seen By Peak Of 18.7 Million As Chesney Hawkes Entertains At Half-Time

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Amazon Studios’ Jennifer Salke Adds MGM Oversight; MGM’s Chris Brearton To Take Over MGM+ & MGM Alternative TV
Read the full story

‘Shrinking’: Apple TV Drops Trailer, Announces Premiere Date, For Series Starring Harrison Ford, Jason Segel

Apple TV+ is offering a first look at Shrinking, the new 10-episode comedy starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel.

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. It’s from Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Ted Lasso star and writer Brett Goldstein and Segel.

Shrinking will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode every Friday. In addition to Segel and Ford, Shrinking stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer serve as executive producers. Lawrence, Segel, and Goldstein created the series and wrote the first episode, which was directed by Ponsoldt.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad