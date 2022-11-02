Shout! Studios Acquires North America For Action Western ‘Gunfight at Rio Bravo’ From Premiere Entertainment — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: LA-Based production, financing, and sales company Premiere Entertainment today announced that Shout! Studios has picked up North American rights to the action western Gunfight at Rio Bravo, starring Alexander Nevsky (Showdown in Manila).

The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release next year on January 13, followed by a digital and national home entertainment release on January 17.

In the pic, Nevsky plays a mysterious Russian gunslinger who aids a marshal and a sheriff as they stand up to a bloodthirsty outlaw gang known as The Hellhounds who have invaded their small East Texas town.

Joe Cornet, Matthias Hues, Olivier Gruner, and Natalie Denise Sperl round out the key cast.

Joe Cornet directed the western from a screenplay by Craig Hamann. The film was produced by Nevsky for Hollywood Storm. Eric Brenner of ETA Films and Joe Cornet of San Rafael Productions served as executive producers.

“I’m really happy Gunfight will be released in the U.S. by Shout! Factory. My western debut may have a lot of action, but it’s also a great story about friendship and the endless fight between good and evil,” said Nevsky. “I can’t wait for American audiences to watch it thanks to Shout! and Premiere.

The deal was negotiated by Carlos Rincon of Premiere Entertainment on behalf of the producers and Jordan Fields, SVP of acquisitions for Shout! Studios. Premiere Entertainment is handling worldwide sales.

Shout! Studios previously released several western thrillers, including A Tale of Two Guns, starring Tom Berenger and Casper Van Dien, and Old Henry, starring Tim Blake Nelson, which debuted out of competition at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.