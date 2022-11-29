‘Shazam!’ Star Asher Angel Hopes To “Integrate With Other Characters” In The DC Universe

Asher Angel, star of Shazam!, is hopeful about the storytelling of the DC Extended Universe now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are the new co-chairmen of DC Studios.
Angel, who reprises his role of Billy Batson in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, recently said in an interview that this particular franchise brought a different tone to the DC films.
“I think, in a way, Shazam did open up the DC Universe because it’s lighthearted and it’s fun,” Angel told ComicBook.com. “I feel like we haven’t had a movie like that in the DC Universe in a really long time. I think getting to have that makes it really special.”
Angel is particularly excited Shazam! producer Safran and Gunn to co-head the new era of DC calling the duo a “dream team.”
“I remember meeting James. I went to the Suicide Squad stages in Atlanta. I met with him and he’s just a super nice, genuine, humble guy. Super passionate,” Angel said. “Obviously, he’s super freaking talented, but for him to team up with Peter Safran, who I think is so incredibly gifted at what he does is, it’s a dream team. To pair the two it totally makes sense. It was bound to happen.”
Shazam! was self-contained, aside from a Superman cameo from the neck down, but Angel is hopeful that his character could interact with other superheroes.
“Hopefully I get to integrate with other characters, but who knows?” he added.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to hit theatres on March 17, 2023.
