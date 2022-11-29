Skip to main content
‘Shazam!’ Star Asher Angel Hopes To “Integrate With Other Characters” In The DC Universe

Asher Angel in a scene from Shazam!
Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Asher Angel, star of Shazam!, is hopeful about the storytelling of the DC Extended Universe now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are the new co-chairmen of DC Studios.

Angel, who reprises his role of Billy Batson in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, recently said in an interview that this particular franchise brought a different tone to the DC films.

“I think, in a way, Shazam did open up the DC Universe because it’s lighthearted and it’s fun,” Angel told ComicBook.com. “I feel like we haven’t had a movie like that in the DC Universe in a really long time. I think getting to have that makes it really special.”

Angel is particularly excited Shazam! producer Safran and Gunn to co-head the new era of DC calling the duo a “dream team.”

“I remember meeting James. I went to the Suicide Squad stages in Atlanta. I met with him and he’s just a super nice, genuine, humble guy. Super passionate,” Angel said. “Obviously, he’s super freaking talented, but for him to team up with Peter Safran, who I think is so incredibly gifted at what he does is, it’s a dream team. To pair the two it totally makes sense. It was bound to happen.”

Shazam! was self-contained, aside from a Superman cameo from the neck down, but Angel is hopeful that his character could interact with other superheroes.

“Hopefully I get to integrate with other characters, but who knows?” he added.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to hit theatres on March 17, 2023.

