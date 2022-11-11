Skip to main content
Sebastian Maniscalco Lines Up Latest Netflix Comedy Special

EXCLUSIVE: Sebastian Maniscalco has gone full 60’s Rat Pack for his latest Netflix comedy special.

The comedian will launch his fourth special on the streamer – Sebastian Maniscalco: Is it Me? – on December 6.

It follows his previous specials What’s Wrong With People, Why Would You Do That? and Stay Hungry.

This time, Maniscalco staked a claim to Las Vegas, filming it at the Wynn Las Vegas in September, as part of his residency there. It features his take on his wife’s restaurant etiquette, the harsh realities of present day preschool and examines every day human behavior which forces him to beg the question, is it just me? 

“I wanted to bring a little class back to comedy so I gave a little nod to the Rat Pack and no place does it like Vegas,” he said.

The special was directed by Peter Segal, directed of films such as Tommy Boy and 50 First Dates and produced by Triage Entertainment.

It comes as Maniscalco is set to star in HBO Max comedy series How To Be A Bookie, from Chuck Lorre. The series stars Maniscalco as a bookie struggling to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling while dealing with those around him in LA.

