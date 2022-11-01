Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Discussing The Disconnect Between Hollywood And The Adult Film Industry With Adult Filmmaker Bree Mills

Now you may be wondering why I am discussing the adult industry and talking with Bree Mills. Well, on today’s episode Mills and I chat about the disconnect between Hollywood and the adult film industry.

I love cinema, and I love talking about cinema in all its forms. In this instance, I am fascinated by this wedge between Hollywood/mainstream cinema and adult film. Or if a wedge even exists. Is porn not a part of cinematic history? Many see that industry as something beneath mainstream cinema, as opposed to something adjacent to it. Plenty of Hollywood movies have been filled with sex, and nudity, and many well-known actors have crossed over from adult film to Hollywood, so why isn’t crossover between the two more prevalent? Or maybe it already is?

Mills is the perfect person to talk to about this topic because she’s a queer woman who is pioneering new ways to create content.

Labeled as an industry disruptor, Bree Mills is an award-winning adult filmmaker and Chief Creative Officer of Adult Time, a streaming company with high-budget, well-produced adult videos, series, and movies. High quality is what separates Mills from the pact. Her work leverages art, sexuality, and cinematic narratives to trojan-horse powerful messages which moves away from the adult film styles of yester-year to usher in a new age of content for those looking for something with more substance. She has worked with the industry’s top actors, and is widely respected.

This is one of those chats that gets to the heart of why adult films are seen as the bane of cinematic existence. Mills also talks about how she’s tried to cross over but has been rejected time and time again, and it’s fascinating to hear her reasons as to why that happened. Money and marketing play a factor in this separation as well.

This is an extremely well rounded conversation that you have to tune to. I learned so much and I think you will too.

