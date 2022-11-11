‘American Gigolo’s Sandrine Holt Signs With Silver Lining Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Actress Sandrine Holt (American Gigolo) has signed with Silver Lining Entertainment for management.

Holt can currently be seen on Showtime’s drama series American Gigolo, based on the 1980 film of the same name written and directed by Paul Schrader.

Other recent credits on the television side include AMC’s recently wrapped Better Call Saul, Prime Video’s The Expanse, Showtime’s Emmy winner Homeland, USA Network’s Mr. Robot, CBS’s MacGyver, Crackle’s The Art of More, AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead and NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The actress was previously a series regular on the CBS drama Hostages and recurred heavily on such hit series as House of Cards, 24 and The L Word. Her film credits include Terminator Genisys, Automatik Entertainment’s Air and Cédric Klapisch’s Chinese Puzzle, which had her starring alongside Amélie‘s Audrey Tautou.

Holt continues to be represented by APA.