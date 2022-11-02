‘Sanditon’: Masterpiece Releases Images From Season 3

Masterpiece has released images from the upcoming season of its Jane Austen adaptation Sanditon.

Season 3 of the series will premiere in 2023 on PBS, and brings viewers back to the seaside resort town of Sanditon to follow the romances, friendships, and struggles of Charlotte, Georgiana and the Parker family. It stars Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood, Cai Brigden as Ralph Starling, Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Alexander Colbourne, Edward Davis as Lord Montrose and Crystal Clarke as Georgiana Lambe.

The series is based on Austen’s final, unfinished novel and was developed by Andrew Davies.

Related Story 'Arthur' Podcast Series Heads To PBS Kids

Devoted fans have helped to keep the drama on the small screen. A campaign called the Sanditon Sisterhood was created after the series was canceled by original broadcaster ITV in 2019 after just one season. More than a year later, Sanditon was brought back to life for a second and third run by Masterpiece and ITV-owned streamer BritBox.

“The Sisterhood were being endlessly inventive and put in a great deal of effort and care,” said Sanditon exec producer Belinda Campbell at the time.

Sanditon is from Red Planet Pictures with Campbell as exec producer alongside Masterpiece’s Susanne Simpson and Chloe Tucker for ITV/BritBox.

Edward Davis as Lord Henry Montrose and Crystal Clarke as Georgiana Lambe For editorial use only. Photographer: Rob Youngson (C) Red Planet (Sanditon 3) Ltd