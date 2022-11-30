Samuel L. Jackson Weighs In On Quentin Tarantino’s Anti-Marvel Comments

Samuel L. Jackson on the comments made by Quentin Tarantino regarding actors that participate in Marvel films getting overshadowed by the characters they portray.

“It takes an actor to be those particular characters,” Jackson said on The View when asked about Tarantino’s remarks. “And the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about?”

The actor has worked with Tarantino in the past in movies like Pulp Fiction (1994), Jackie Brown (1997) and Django Unchained (2012). Jackson is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, first appearing in Iron Man (1998) as Nick Fury. He has reprised his role numerous times after that in films like Captain America: The First Avenger, Thor, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man Far From Home and next year on The Marvels.

“So, it’s not a big controversy for me to know that, well, apparently, these actors are movie stars,” he added. You know, Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can’t refute that. And he’s a movie star.”

Tarantino made a controversial statement while making an appearance in the podcast 2 Bears, 1 Cave saying, “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times…but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu was one of the Marvel actors that pushed back on Tarantino’s assessment.

Watch Jackson’s interview on The View in the video posted below.