You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Joe Pesci Sustained “Serious Burns” In ‘Home Alone 2’ Filming Memorable Scene

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Amazon Studios’ Jennifer Salke Adds MGM Oversight; MGM’s Chris Brearton To Take Over MGM+ & MGM Alternative TV
Read the full story

Samuel L. Jackson Weighs In On Quentin Tarantino’s Anti-Marvel Comments

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in 'Spider-Man: Far from Home'
Jay-Maidment / Columbia Pictures / Marvel Studios/ Courtesy Everett Collection

Samuel L. Jackson on the comments made by Quentin Tarantino regarding actors that participate in Marvel films getting overshadowed by the characters they portray.

“It takes an actor to be those particular characters,” Jackson said on The View when asked about Tarantino’s remarks. “And the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about?”

The actor has worked with Tarantino in the past in movies like Pulp Fiction (1994), Jackie Brown (1997) and Django Unchained (2012). Jackson is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, first appearing in Iron Man (1998) as Nick Fury. He has reprised his role numerous times after that in films like Captain America: The First Avenger, Thor, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man Far From Home and next year on The Marvels.

Related Story

'The View' Cohost Ana Navarro Got "Stuck Quarantining" In NYC Hotel After Testing Positive For Covid

“So, it’s not a big controversy for me to know that, well, apparently, these actors are movie stars,” he added. You know, Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can’t refute that. And he’s a movie star.”

Tarantino made a controversial statement while making an appearance in the podcast 2 Bears, 1 Cave saying, “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times…but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu was one of the Marvel actors that pushed back on Tarantino’s assessment.

Watch Jackson’s interview on The View in the video posted below.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

6 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad