Samuel Goldwyn Films Ups Miles Fineburg To VP, Acquisitions And Sales

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Films has announced its promotion of Miles Fineburg to VP, Acquisitions and Sales.

In his new role, Fineburg will oversee the company’s transactional and subscription VOD footprint and liaise with key home video partners, also continuing to run film acquisitions and theatrical sales.

Fineburg has worked at Samuel Goldwyn Films for six years, most recently serving as Director of Acquisitions and Theatrical Sales. During his time at the company, he has worked on deals for Oscar winner Another Round and Oscar nominee The Man Who Sold His Skin, also overseeing recent deals on the Swedish Oscar entry Cairo Conspiracy (formerly known as Boy from Heaven) and the Kyra Sedgwick-directed drama Space Oddity.

“Miles has played a vital role at our company over his time here,” said SGF President Peter Goldwyn. “His voice has lead to many of our great successes over the years and I am excited to have him take on a larger role in the company.”

In addition to Another Round and The Man Who Sold His Skin, Samuel Goldwyn Films is known for distributing the Oscar-nominated Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom. The company’s recent releases include the action-comedy Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday, the Western The Legend of Molly Johnson and the wine documentary Blind Ambition. Upcoming releases include the UK hit Fisherman’s Friends: One and All and India’s Oscar entry, Last Film Show.