Samantha Ruth Prabhu Rom-Com ‘Chennai Story’ Launched For Sales By Metro International — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Metro International is launching sales at the AFM on Guru Films’ cross-cultural rom-com Chennai Story starring Indian superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The UK and India-set film will follow Nikhil, a working-class South Asian Welshman, who following the death of his mother, travels to his ancestral homeland in Chennai, India, to locate his estranged father. In Chennai he encounters Anu (Ruth Prabhu), a street-smart private detective whom he hires to assist with his quest. More accustomed to fish and chips than authentic Masala Dosa, this frantic, colorful new world sweeps Nikhil off his feet, as does his undeniable chemistry with Anu which drives them closer together and on a collision course with her conservative parents. Additional casting is underway.

As previously announced, the film will be directed by BAFTA winner Philip John (Downton Abbey), written by Nimmi Harasgama and Philip John, and is based on novel The Arrangements of Love by Timeri N. Murari (The Taliban Cricket Club).

Often known by just her first name, Samantha recently starred in the second season of Amazon series The Family Man and recently filmed on Amazon’s upcoming Russo Brothers project Citadel. One of the leading actresses in both Telugu and Tamil cinema, her credits include S.S. Rajamouli’s Eega, Super Deluxe, Janatha Garage and Mersal.

Chennai Story will mark her first English-language feature.

The film is produced by Sunitha Tati’s Indian outfit Guru Films, whose feature Oh! Baby also starred Samantha. Dominic Wright and Jacqueline Kerrin produce for Ripple World Pictures (The Last Rifleman). Zak Kilberg (The Mauritanian) is executive producer. Production is scheduled for summer 2023.

Metro International CEO, Will Machin, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching Chennai Story at AFM. Philip John is an experienced director with a reputation for high-quality filmmaking and Samantha is a truly modern star with an enormous public following. With the rest of the cast coming together, we’re excited to deliver audiences an original romantic comedy which celebrates and unites Eastern and Western cultures.”

Also on Metro’s AFM slate is Late In Summer, starring Emily Watson, which was recently acquired by Lionsgate UK at TIFF, and Typist Artist Pirate King, from British filmmaker Carol Morley, starring Monica Dolan, Kelly Macdonald and Gina McKee, which will premiere this month in the Critics’ Pick Competition at Tallinn Black Nights.