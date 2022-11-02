‘Salvage Hunters’ Indie Curve Media Acquired by Germany’s Night Train Media

German financier-distributor Night Train Media has bought factual indie Curve Media, the prolific UK producer behind Discovery’s Salvage Hunters and Line of Duty star Vicky McClure’s BBC doc series Our Dementia Choir.

Night Train was a number of interested investors after Deadline revealed over the summer that the indie was assessing options, appointing GothamStreet to explore.

BBC Studios used to have a minority stake in Curve and that stake has been bought out by Herbert L. Kloiber’s Night Train.

Run by former Cineflix execs Camilla Lewis and Rob Carey, Curve has developed a reputation over the years for producing respected high-volume factual and, more recently, premium docs. Other credits include the likes of Channel 4’s The Greatest Auction, Paramount+’s Hot Yachts and Sky doc The Scream.

Day-to-day management will remain with Carey and Lewis, who retain significant equity stakes in Curve.

Night Train said the deal will allow Curve to “supercharge its expansion plans, broaden its genre focus and invest deeper into its already sizeable platform and talent pool.”

“We are enthralled by the exponential growth of Curve Media’s slate but also by their global trajectory,” said Kloiber. “Camilla and Rob’s outstanding experience and vision will further advocate for the rise of Curve.”

Night Train has been acquisitive of late, buying distributors Bossanova and Eccho Rights.

Curve and its shareholders were advised by GothamStreet (Corporate Finance) and Russells (Legal). Night Train was advised by Morr & Co LLP (Legal).