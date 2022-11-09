Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Joe Biden Praises 2022 Midterm Election As “A Good Day For America”; Intends To Run In 2024, But “No Hurry” On Decision

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Safia M. Dirie Inks CBS Studios Overall Deal, Sells Medical Drama ‘Cambridge’ To CBS With Bruckheimer TV

Safia M. Dirie Tony Minas

EXCLUSIVE: CSI: Vegas co-executive producer Safia M. Dirie is expanding her relationship with the companies behind the CSI sequel: CBS, CBS Studios and Bruckheimer Television.

Dirie has signed a two-year overall deal with CBS Studios. Under the pact, she has teamed with Bruckheimer Television for Cambridge, a drama series which has been set at CBS for development.

Written by Dirie, Cambridge centers on Dr. Diana “Cambridge” Clark, a gutsy, world-class pathologist who returns to the hospital she abruptly quit when she is assigned to lead a team of medical investigators – her former colleagues – as they diagnose the country’s most mysterious diseases.

Dirie executive produces with Bruckheimer TV’s Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed.

Previously, Dirie was a co-executive producer on Showtime’s Super Pumped and did stints on CBS’ God Friended Me and Starz’s Power. She is repped by CAA and JR MCGinnis of FTSAMR.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad