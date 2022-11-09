Safia M. Dirie Inks CBS Studios Overall Deal, Sells Medical Drama ‘Cambridge’ To CBS With Bruckheimer TV

EXCLUSIVE: CSI: Vegas co-executive producer Safia M. Dirie is expanding her relationship with the companies behind the CSI sequel: CBS, CBS Studios and Bruckheimer Television.

Dirie has signed a two-year overall deal with CBS Studios. Under the pact, she has teamed with Bruckheimer Television for Cambridge, a drama series which has been set at CBS for development.

Written by Dirie, Cambridge centers on Dr. Diana “Cambridge” Clark, a gutsy, world-class pathologist who returns to the hospital she abruptly quit when she is assigned to lead a team of medical investigators – her former colleagues – as they diagnose the country’s most mysterious diseases.

Dirie executive produces with Bruckheimer TV’s Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed.

Previously, Dirie was a co-executive producer on Showtime’s Super Pumped and did stints on CBS’ God Friended Me and Starz’s Power. She is repped by CAA and JR MCGinnis of FTSAMR.