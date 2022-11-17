Ryan Seacrest Returns As Host For His 18th Year Of ‘Dick Clark’s Rockin‘ Eve’ As Annual Bash Expands To Disneyland

Ryan Seacrest is set to host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for his 18th year, along with returning co-hosts Liza Koshy and country artist Jessie James Decker, in Times Square. Additionally, the annual bash is expanding to Disneyland as one of the host destinations for the 2023 celebration with Ciara as host.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will air Saturday, Dec. 31, live on ABC, beginning at 8 pm EST. It will feature more than 5½ hours of musical performances airing until 2 a.m. EST, along with a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe. Additional details around performers will be announced closer to show night.

Returning for his fourth year, Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Billy Porter will be back in New Orleans as co-host to head up the Central Standard Time zone countdown. And DJ, producer/rapper and philanthropist D-Nice will return as this year’s LA co-host.

The Disneyland segments will be pre-taped prior to the New Year’s holiday. This year’s broadcast event will also kick off Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration. Beginning Jan. 27, 2023, Disneyland Resort will feature special limited-time offerings throughout the year, along with two new nighttime spectaculars.

In 2022, the late-night telecast drew 9.4 million total viewers to maintain its title as most watched New Year’s Eve programming special year over year.