Ryan Reynolds Set For ‘The People’s Icon‘ Award At The 2022 ‘People’s Choice Awards’

Ryan Reynolds is set for a busy night in early December. NBC and E! will honor the actor, producer, and screenwriter with “The People’s Icon” award at the 2022 “People’s Choice Awards” for his contributions to film and television. He’s also nominated in the “Male Movie Star” and “Comedy Movie Star” categories for his role in his newest film The Adam Project.

The 2022 “People’s Choice Awards” will air simultaneously on NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 6 at 9:00 PM ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA. “Live from E!: The night will kick off at 7:00 PM ET/PT on E! for the red carpet.

“In any endeavor – whether it’s acting, producing, marketing or business – Ryan Reynolds has the unique ability to create joy and authentically connect with his audience. He’s received many accolades over the years, but it’s these innate qualities that makes him so beloved,” said Cassandra Tryon, SVP, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We cannot wait to present Ryan with ‘The People’s Icon’ award at this year’s show.”

Reynolds began his acting career in 1991, starting in the comedy series Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place, and dozens of films, including The Proposal,” “Definitely, Maybe,” “Mississippi Grind” and “Free Guy.” The three-time People’s Choice award-winner was also nominated for a Golden Globe and Grammy award for his work on the Deadpool franchise.

Reynold’s most recent film, The Adam Project, which he also produced, is currently Netflix’s fourth- most viewed English-language movie of all-time. He can next be seen in the musical comedy Spirited” opposite Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, premiering November 18 on AppleTV+.

Reynolds is also an award-winning marketer, creating breakthrough campaigns for Deadpool as well Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile, and the Match Group. He is an owner of Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile, Wrexham Football Club, Chief Creative Officer of MNTN, and a cofounder of Maximum Effort Productions.

Past recipients of “The People’s Icon” award include Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy.

“People’s Choice Awards” and “Live from E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards” are both produced by Den of Thieves, with EPs Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

Voting for the 2022 “People’s Choice Awards” runs through Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59pm ET. Fans can either vote online at www.votepca.com or on Twitter by sending a public tweet or retweet and including one category hashtag and one corresponding nominee hashtag.