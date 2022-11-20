Ryan Reynolds Talks ‘Deadpool’ Christmas Movie That Was “Lost In The Shuffle” Amid Disney-Fox Merger

Ryan Reynolds is talking about the Deadpool Christmas-themed movie he had in mind that was ultimately scrapped after the Disney and Fox merger.

“I would love to see a song and dance number in a Deadpool movie. Four years ago [Deadpool co-writers] Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool. But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made,” Reynolds told Big Issue. “Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie. It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So one day.”

Reynolds has starred in two Deadpool movies, one in 2016 and the sequel in 2018. A third installment of the film franchise is being worked on right now with Hugh Jackman joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe reprising his role as Wolverine from X-Men.

Reynolds revealed that he had been courting Jackman to make an appearance in Deadpool “for six straight years.”

“It was ultimately Hugh that said, ‘I think I am ready to come back,’” Reynolds told Entertainment Tonight. “All we had to do was sell it to [producer] Kevin Feige, which didn’t take long, and the next thing you knew here we are.”

In the same interview, Reynolds addressed rumors that Taylor Swift would be joining Deadpool 3 after fans of the singer noticed that Jackman and Reynold’s announcement was filmed at the same house Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film was shot.

“If we shoot the next Deadpool film in our house, then that would be that location,” Reynolds said about the the fan theory.

Reynolds added that he would love to have Swift in the movie saying, “I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius.”