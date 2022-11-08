Ryan Murphy Says ‘Glee’ Should’ve “Probably Not Come Back” After Cory Monteith’s Death

Ryan Murphy is looking back at Glee and in hindsight believes the musical series should have ended following Cory Monteith’s death in 2013.

“If I had to do it again, we would’ve stopped for a very long time and probably not come back,” Murphy said on the podcast And That’s What You Really Missed.

The show’s creator said that if he were in a similar situation now, “I would be like, ‘that’s the end.’”

“Because you can’t really recover from something like that,” he added. “It wasn’t, like, a normal death where someone is sick, and you can see them. It happened so quickly with no warning.”

Monteith died in 2013 from combined heroin and alcohol toxicity. Glee paid tribute to its star in the episode “The Quarterback” from Season 5 where the fictional character Finn died. The show would go on for over 30 episodes (over two seasons) without Monteith. Glee ended with Season 6 in 2015.