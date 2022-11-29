Ryan Eggold & Isaiah Mustafa Board Amazon’s Alex Cross Series

Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam) and Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter 2) will star opposite Aldis Hodge in Amazon’s Alex Cross series, Cross, in series regular roles.

Eggold will play Ed Ramsey, whose humble Midwest roots are the core of his irresistible charm but he’s got elbows sharp enough to carve out space in the elite social and political circles of DC and New York. Ramsey is described as smooth, well-connected, and devious; he can also be physically imposing when he needs to be and has some very dark secrets. While initially a fan of Cross’s, Ramsey soon becomes a formidable adversary.

Mustafa will play John Sampson, also known as “Two-John” and as “Man-Mountain.” He is Alex’s partner on the force and best friend of 30 years. Full of swagger and larger than life, he believes that Cross is at a crisis point and needs to seek professional help.

From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is described as a “complex and twisted thriller” created by producer and writer Ben Watkins, based on the best-selling Alex Cross book series by James Patterson.

Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers. He is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.

Ben Watkins serves as showrunner and executive producer of Cross. Aldis Hodge, Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebels also executive produce, with James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment, and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost executive producing for Skydance Television.

Eggold is gearing up for the conclusion of the NBC medical drama New Amsterdam set to air on January 17. For 5 seasons, he led the series in the role of Max Goodwin. On the feature side, he most recently he starred in Tyler Perry’s A Jazzman’s Blues for Netflix. Other notable credits include Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always for Focus Features; Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman; NBC’s The Blacklist, and The Blacklist: Redemption on the small screen. He is represented by Gersh, Entertainment 360, and attorney David Matlof.

Mustafa recently wrapped work on the psychological thriller, Boy Kills World opposite Bill Skarsgard, Andrew Koji, and Michelle Dockery for Raimi Productions. Prior credits include the horror film, It: Chapter Two; the indie western, Murder At Yellowstone City; Netflix’s Home Team; ABC’s Black-ish; and Freeform’s Shadowhunters. He is repped by APA and Megan Silverman Management.