Ryan Coogler Gives Thanks To Supporters For The Success Of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

There’s a special place at cowriter/director Ryan Coogler’s table and in his heart for those who supported Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Marvel Studios’ official social media platforms, including Instagram, shared a message from Coogler thanking everyone who’s has gone to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters.

Faced with the herculian task of doing a sequel without the original star, Chadwick Boseman, Coogler acknowledged the film was an “emotional outlet.” He closed his note with the tags “Chadwick Forever” and “Long Live T’Challa.”

As of Nov. 20, Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sent its worldwide cume well past the $500M mark. The split is $288M domestic and $258.3M from the international box office.