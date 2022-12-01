You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

SVP Kim Rozenfeld & EVP John Lynch Among Several Executives Leaving In Paramount TV Studios Layoffs

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

CBS Studios & Paramount TV Studios Layoffs Hit As New Structure Set
Read the full story

Robert De Niro To Headline ‘Zero Day’ Limited Series In Works At Netflix

Robert De Niro
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

In what would be his first series regular television role, two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro is set to star in and executive produce Zero Day, a limited series from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, which is in development at Netflix, sources tell Deadline.

Details are being kept under wraps, but we hear De Niro would play a former U.S. President in the political thriller.

Series is written and executive produced by Newman, who is under an overall deal at Netflix, and Oppenheim, with a story by Newman. Oppenheim, journalist and author Michael Schmidt and Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce along with De Niro.

Netflix does not confirm or comment on development projects.

Nominated for seven Academy Awards, De Niro won two — best actor for Raging Bull and best supporting actor for The Godfather Part II. He also has received several Emmy nominations, including a nom fo best actor for his role as Bernie Madoff in HBO’s Wizard of Lies. De Niro most recently wrapped Tony Goldwyn’s upcoming feature Inappropriate Behavior, alongside Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg.

Variety was first to report the news.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad