Fox Seeking International Co-Productions, Options “Best-Selling British Thriller” & “Looks Into” International Detective Franchise

Fox’s new distribution outfit Fox Entertainment Global (FEG) is pushing into international scripted co-productions, has optioned a “best-selling selling British thriller” and is “looking into” an international detective franchise.

Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at Fox Entertainment, revealed the push at Content London this morning, echoing the work Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade has done in the non-scripted space over the past few years.

A scripted team is being assembled to “focus on the specific partnerships and development for Fox and also to be part of an avenue for international co-productions,” added Thorn, who said Fox is thinking about “what is that next show where the character or concept is defining us.”

“As we wait for opportunities to come to us and in addition to traditional development, we are looking to build these co-pros ourselves,” he said. “We can then start to build relationships as quickly as possible with the right projects.”

Thorn said the outfit is seeking “unique character entry points in a way that is still broadly appealing,” and revealed FEG has optioned a best-selling selling British thriller and is looking into an international detective franchise.

Run by MarVista CEO Fernando Szew, the distribution outfit was launched earlier this year at Mipcom Cannes, a return for Fox after three years out the international sales game.

Fox has recently struck deals with former CSI showrunner Carol Mendelsohn and Krapopolis creator Dan Harmon and Wade, who was recently promoted to replace Charlie Collier recently, talked up the opportunity to sell these auteurs’ shows internationally via the distributor.

He said “streamers are having to make some adjustments to their strategy” amidst the cost-of-living crisis and questioned whether warehousing content has worked for the SVoDs.

Up until the last six months, Wall Street was happy to put things behind a paywall,” he added. “It will be interesting how the streamers’ different forays work.”

Questioned on who he was supporting in the World Cup, British-born U.S.-based exec Wade joked: “I’d love to say it’s about my nationality but I was thinking about my bonus.” Both England and the U.S. won last night in top-rated World Cup soccer games, which are being shown on Fox.