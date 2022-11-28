Richard Lewis Confirms Return To Larry David’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ For Season 12

Richard Lewis confirmed today that he will be back on Curb Your Enthusiasm for its 12th season on HBO.

“I’m back shooting Curb!,” Lewis tweeted today. “I’m a lucky cat to be with my oldest pal who just so happens to be a genius. Don’t tell him I called him that or he’ll mock me to my grave.”

Lewis, who has recurred on Curb as a fictionalized version of himself since the series’ first season in 2000, appeared only once during 2021’s Season 11 due to health issues (he was recuperating from several surgeries on his back and shoulders).

In his announcement today, Lewis kept mum on how many Curb episodes he’ll shoot.

In August, HBO announced that the Larry David comedy would return for a 12th season. No word yet on a premiere date.